Ngige, Obiano dismiss allegation of masterminding Kanu’s re-arrest

The duo of Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano and the Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday dismissed the allegation by the spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, that they both masterminded the rearrest of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Kenya. Powerful had in a release alleged that the duo and some other notable personalities had a hand in Kanu’s re-arrest through the sponsorship of the Federal Government to protect their own selfish political interests.

According to Chief Ifeanyi Okoye of Anambra Integrity Forum, who spoke to reporters in Awka, Ngige has no hand in Kanu’s present travail, adding that the allegation is a ploy to discredit a true son of Igboland. “Our attention has been drawn to the allegations being levelled against our former governor and Senator of the Federal Republic and today Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige by one Emma Powerful of IPOB over the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. “In the light of the above, we the Anambra Integrity Forum, wish to state that this is a calculated attempt by some people to discredit the image and reputation of our brother, who as Minister for Labour and Employment has been able to empower a lot of our sons and daughters through gainful employment.

‘‘It is our opinion that Emma Powerful may have made the mistake of involving Ngige in this matter because as a civilian, Ngige, lacks the expertise in security and it is mode of operations hence could not have been involved in the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We urge the public to discountenance those unfounded stories over the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and advise Mr. Emma Powerful to respect the elders of Igboland. Also, the Chief Press Secretary to Obiano, Mr. James Ezeh, in a release stated that President Muhammadu Buhari as the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces does not need a state governor, who has no control over security apparatus of the armed forces to arrest Kanu, describing the allegation as baseless and of no effect.

Like this: Like Loading...