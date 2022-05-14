News Top Stories

Ngige pulls out of presidential race

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has announced his decision to pull out of the 2023 Presidential race on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This came after he participated at a valedictory meeting facilitated by President Muhammmadu Buhari for those members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who had indicated interests in succeeding him at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Ngige, in a statement he personally signed and made available to State House Correspondents, said he had earlier met with the President on the matter on Wednesday, May 11 and had another follow-up with him on the matter yesterday.

The minister said he resolved not to fill and return the APC’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms procured for him in the overall interest of the nation. “My declaration was sequel to pressure on me from my constituents, political associates, friends and other well-meaning Nigerians, who felt I possess the necessary qualifications and experience for the job. Some of these supporters even taxed themselves to procure the ExpressionofInterest/ Nomination Forms of our Party, the All ProgressivesCongress( APC) forme. Theforms, however, areyettobe filled and submitted,’’ he stated.

 

