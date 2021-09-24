News

Ngige: Some states pay foreigners five times higher than Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said some state governments were paying foreigners under their employment, five times higher than what they pay their Nigerian counterparts. Ngige, who raised concerns over the preferential treatment granted foreigners while receiving Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Dr Muheeba Dankaka yesterday in Abuja, warned that such practices do not encourage national unity and loyalty.

The minister charged the FCC to use its constitutional mandate to promote national unity and loyalty rather than concentrate efforts only on the public sector, especially in job recruitment, and to ensure equitable distribution of amenities, infrastructure and social services in the country. He said: “The constitution did not say that you do only cases in the public sector. There are areas we need you to look into, especially where the constitution is silent. “We have cases where doctors are employed from Egypt, Cuba and Pakistan and they are paid five times what the Nigerian doctor will get if you convert the foreign exchange they use to pay them.

“But in this country, I was here when some of my teachers left from the South East to go and teach in the North East at a time. They left because we had enough down there to export to our brothers. They were paid with our local currency and given some other incentives, which at the end of the day made the economy of those states to be alright.”

Ngige, who urged the FCC to persuade state governments to open up and advertise those jobs so Nigerians who had left the country in search of greener pastures could come back and fill the gap, advised the commission to be revolutionary and do new things, using its broad mandate.

“Our constitution is the Supreme law of the land. And any law made by anybody, whether national and state assembly that is in conflict with the constitution is void. So, you people have a strong mandate from the supreme law of the land. I think you should help us build a new country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kagara students: Niger SSG, Sheikh Gumi meet bandits’ commanders

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

• We want our members released –Bandits The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane and foremost Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday called on commanders and members of armed bandits, who abducted Students of Government Science College, Kagara and Passengers of Niger State Transport Authority, to ensure their release. They […]
News Top Stories

FG extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline to April 6

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as operators receive 56.18m NINs The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise by eight weeks. With this, the new deadline for the exercise is now April 6, 2021. Recall that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami had, […]
News Top Stories

Pension: Registered contributors rise to 9.38m

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Assets accumulate to N12.66trn FG gives approval for pension liability payment   The commitment by the Federal Government to ensure the success of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has gained momentum  as the number of registered contributors has increased to 9.38 million.   The increase has also led to a corresponding growth in assets as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica