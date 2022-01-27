Ngige tasks management staff on honesty, transparency

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has called on the senior management staff of the ministry to be transparent and honest in service delivery. Ngige made the call yesterday in Abuja, while opening a sensitisation workshop for senior management staff on the importance of adopting transparent and anti-corruption practices in the conduct of government Represented by Director, Special Duties/ Projects, Dr Martina Nwordu, he described the eradication and prevention of corruption in the conduct of government businesses as a global best practice, and urged the officers to key into it to lift the image of the nation. Ngige urged them to apply the knowledge to be gained from the workshop in conducting the affairs of their departments and units in a transparent manner void of corrupt practices.

