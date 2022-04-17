Ngige to reveal decision on presidential race Tuesday

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said he would make public, his decision on whether to throw in his hat to run for President in the forthcoming 2023 elections by Tuesday.

According to the two-time minister and former Governor of Anambra State, who earlier promised to make his intentions concerning the 2023 elections known after the Easter celebration, he had taken time to consult widely with mortal and immortal people and it was time to speak.

Ngige made this known at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, at the weekend, while addressing a rousing crowd of supporters, including political and apolitical groups from across the country, urging him to join the presidential race. Amongst them were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Progressive Forum.

The Minister recalled that last December, he had received a similar call from his brothers of the APC stock and some that have not even practiced politics, who came to his hometown, Alor, and pressured him to join the presidential race. He said: “Make no mistake about it.

The presidency is due to us in the Southern part of Nigeria. It is also truism that of all states in the South, only the South-East has not tasted the presidency. That gives much weight to the demand you are making. “In PDP, they are arguing whether it will be North or South.

In our own party, APC, we have already agreed that it is South. I told my supporters when they came on December 31, last year that I will speak after the spiritual season of Lent, to enable me consult my God, angels and archangels. Easter is tomorrow. It is the resurrection day. We shall rise with the resurrection and after Easter Monday, I will make a pronouncement on my journey to the presidency.

“But make no mistake about it again. I have ears and heard your message clearly. You should all come to my hometown, Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday. I will make a pronouncement that day.”

Regarding the issue of consensus among the APC aspirants in the South-East, he said the issue has not arisen now, saying such discussion would come after the expression of interest and buying of forms.

Spokesman of the group, Comrade Tony Chime, who said they trooped out to plead with him to join the race for the presidency, noted that they had screened many people presenting themselves for the post of president, but were yet to see the material wanted.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...