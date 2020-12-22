News

Ngige: Varsities’ll reopen in January

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday promised Nigerians that academic activities would return to public universities in January.

The minister, who said that negotiations between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Fed- eral Government over the prolonged strike has reached 98 per cent spoke yesterday in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, during the launch of his free medical outreach at the Community’s Health Centre.

 

Ngige said: “We have met about 98 per cent of the request of ASUU. Some 5 to 2 per cent is what you can call promissory notes. “So, I am very hopeful that by midnight today, there are some work we are supposed to get on to do.

 

They also have some work they are supposed to do on their own side with their people. “Tomorrow(today), we will meet in the afternoon and we will compare notes. We will put everything on the table and compare. I believe that we might have come to the end of the strike when we meet tomorrow.

“Well, it is a journey of a thousand miles which you will have to take one step first. Tomorrow, all things being equal, we will agree because we were disagreeing before. “We disagree to agree and agree to disagree formerly. But tomorrow, I hope we will agree to agree.

Once we do that, schools will re -open in January” the Minister said. Ngige said the free medical outreach was equally extended to neighbouring communities like Abatete, Oraukwu, Ideani and Nnobi among others

