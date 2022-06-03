Business

NGO advises parents, caregivers to embrace digital literacy

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation, Smartclicks, has advised parents, educators and care givers to inculcate positive technology habit in young adults and always monitor their children’s usage of the social media. Founder of Smartclicks, Mrs Suliyat Adeleye-Idris, gave the advice in Kano during an awareness programme on digital wellness in the society.

The programme, organised by Smartclicks, a digital wellness advocacy organisation, was attended by experts and stakeholders in information technology. Adeleye-Idris said the awareness programme was necessitated by the increasing calls for the adoption of technology in educating students in schools as well as continuous acquaintance of people with technological tools.

“Educators, IT experts, parents and social media influencers should ensure that every young person and adult out there use technology for good and wellbeing in terms of personal and professional engagements at home, schools and every other place we might find ourselves,” she said.

Also, Alhaji Shuaibu Swade, Zonal Controller, Nigerian Communication Commission, who was represented by a staff of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim-Danwawu, said that parents, teachers, community leaders should be vigilant and guide their children on how to use the internet. Swade, who promised that the commission would support Smartclicks in it’s advocacy, emphasised the need for parents to educate their children on online bullying especially among teenagers. Also speaking, the Editor- in-Chief of Solacebase newspapers, Abdulateef Abubakar, charged parents to always monitor what their children are doing with their phones.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

MainOne inducts fourth cohort of graduate trainees

Posted on Author Our Reporters

MainOne, West Africa’s premier Connectivity and Data Center solutions provider, has completed the fourth edition of her Graduate Trainee Programme. According to a statement from the company, the nine (9) week intensive programme was delivered through a combination of classroom and practical training facilitated by seasoned external consultants and specialists within MainOne, to equip the […]
Business

Forex: Automation of Forms A, NCX boosts parallel market demand

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s announcement last Monday of the deployment of the e-Form A – used for PTA/ BTA and invisible transactions forex purchase – as well as the e-NCX form, used for non-commercial exports on the trade monitoring system, has increased demand for dollars on the parallel market, traders said yesterday. New […]
Business

TikTok sues Trump to block app ban

Posted on Author Reporter

  Popular video-sharing app TikTok has asked a U.S. judge to block the Trump administration banning its app. TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in Washington federal court late Friday night challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order, Reuters reported, quoting Bloomberg. The U.S. Commerce Department issued an ban on Friday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica