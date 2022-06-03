NGO advises parents, caregivers to embrace digital literacy

A non-governmental organisation, Smartclicks, has advised parents, educators and care givers to inculcate positive technology habit in young adults and always monitor their children’s usage of the social media. Founder of Smartclicks, Mrs Suliyat Adeleye-Idris, gave the advice in Kano during an awareness programme on digital wellness in the society.

The programme, organised by Smartclicks, a digital wellness advocacy organisation, was attended by experts and stakeholders in information technology. Adeleye-Idris said the awareness programme was necessitated by the increasing calls for the adoption of technology in educating students in schools as well as continuous acquaintance of people with technological tools.

“Educators, IT experts, parents and social media influencers should ensure that every young person and adult out there use technology for good and wellbeing in terms of personal and professional engagements at home, schools and every other place we might find ourselves,” she said.

Also, Alhaji Shuaibu Swade, Zonal Controller, Nigerian Communication Commission, who was represented by a staff of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim-Danwawu, said that parents, teachers, community leaders should be vigilant and guide their children on how to use the internet. Swade, who promised that the commission would support Smartclicks in it’s advocacy, emphasised the need for parents to educate their children on online bullying especially among teenagers. Also speaking, the Editor- in-Chief of Solacebase newspapers, Abdulateef Abubakar, charged parents to always monitor what their children are doing with their phones.

