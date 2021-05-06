NGO alerts FG on negative impact of prison congestion

…empowers 50 ex-convicts in Ekiti

A Non-governmental organisation , Christ The Healing Stream Initiative (CTHSI), has called the attention of government on the need to make concerted efforts at decongesting the Nigerian Correctional Centres, saying congestion is responsible for increasing crimes in the society.

The NGO described “Prison Congestion” as a monster waiting to destroy the country, and also responsible for reasons Nigerian Correctional Centres were more of breeding grounds for criminals, rather than reformative.

Determined to tackle crimes in the country, the NGO has entered into partnership with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), to empower 50 ex-convicts in Ekiti annually.

The NGO’s Executive Director, Mrs Oyenike Daramola spoke Thursday at the Ado Ekiti Correctional Centre, during an evangelism and empowerment programme facilitated by CTHSI for inmates .

Daramola lamented the congestion in the Ekiti Correctional Centre, urging the State’s Attorney General, Mr. Wale Fapohunda to take all legal and administrative steps to correct the anomaly.

Speaking about the empowerment, the NDE’s Deputy Director, Ekiti State, Mrs Folasade Ajiboye, said: “Those to be trained and empowered in partnership with this NGO will be exposed to welding, barbing, farming, hairdressing and other entrepreneurial trainings that can make them productive, rather than being redundant.”

A Legal practitioner, Barr. Femi Alonge, said some of those in the Correctional Centres were suffering as a result of poor handling of their cases by the police and the office of the Attorney General of the state.

