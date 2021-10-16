NGO celebrates 10 years of peace-building in Niger Delta

The Partnership for Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), a non-governmental organisation committed to peace-building and capacity development in Niger Delta region is set to mark its 10th year of operation in the region. The theme of this year’s celebration, according to a statement by its Executive Director, Mr. Tunji Idowu, will align with the programmatic goals and successes of PIND since 2010.

Idowu said: “We are reducing poverty, powering coastal communities, nurturing employment and exclusivity, especially women and youths, fostering stability and conflict resolution, and enabling market development for local organisations.” PIND, he said, has been promoting peace and equitable economic growth in the Niger Delta region by forging multi-sectorial and multi-stakeholder partnerships at the regional, national, and international levels.

Since its establishment in 2010, the organisation with initial funding from Chevron Corporation, has had a major impact with its operating partners, U.S.- based NDPI on Nigeria’s Niger Delta over the last decade, he added. This, Idowu said, includes over USD 100 million in additional investments from government entities, the private sector, and donor agencies into the region. “Our major programme areas are the sustainable reduction of poverty and conflict. Economic growth, peace building, and stability work together in a clear hierarchy of cause and effect that include enablers, outputs, systemic outcomes, improved institutional performance, and impact,” said PIND’s immediate past Executive Director, Dr. Dara Akala.

Like this: Like Loading...