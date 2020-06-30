NGO charts way forward for education in post-COVID-19

G

iven the effects of the ravaging Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on education, and the inability of the government to determine when schools will reopen for normal academic activities due to the lockdown, a non-governmental organisation, the Carisma4U has spoken of plans to chart a new direction for schools in order to be more relevant and significant in the process.

This is as the organisation underscored the importance of a strong science and engineering programmes in African countries that will address the post-COVID-19 needs of the education sector.

With the vision to create brighter future for two million African students by 2030 and the mission to transform African children’s learning through Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for future readiness and poverty eradication, the organisation, is focused on working towards setting a pathway through an online conference to discuss key concerns on education and to chart the way forward for education sector in post-Covid-19.

The Founder of the NGO, Adetola Salau, said: “If Africa will compete meaningfully in this decade, there must be emphasis STEM Education more than ever before. We have invited industry experts who will provoke the conversation and help with verifiable data to enable us to make informed decisions as school owners, teachers, parents and other stakeholders.”

The theme of the online conference was: “STEM the Equalizer: Setting the Education threshold for a Post-COVID-19 Relevance and Significance in Africa.”

The sub-themes are: “How the COVID-19 pandemic has established STEM relevance globally and how to further enhance the opportunities,” which was delivered by Mr. Ifaturoti; “Women in STEM – Broadening participation in STEM,” by Dr. James Fabunmi and “Innovation with STEM during COVID-19 Pandemic – A case study in Lagos State,” delivered by Adetola Salau.

Meanwhile, Laurie Orth led the American teaching on transitioning to online education from classroom during COVID-19, while William Adedamola Ingwerson presented a paper on Nigerian child challenges and benefits of schooling from home since COVID-19; and Victor Ogunmola discourse dwelt on Increasing STEM success with peer mentoring and STEM Pathways (Examine STEM pathway and workforce development in PreK-12, including projects that are researching and innovating approaches that allow and encourage all students to pursue continued study or careers in STEM).

Esther Kunda and Ademola Moribise presentations focused on “Global urgency to improve STEM Education and Africa will rise with inventors and creators respectively.

