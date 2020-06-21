NGO charts way forward in education for a post COVID-19 relevance, significance

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on and the government is yet to determine when schools will be opened after four months compulsory stay-at-home by the students, a Non-governmental Organisation, Carisma4U has revealed the importance of having strong science and engineering programmes in African nations.

The NGO, is working with the vision of creating future readiness for two million African students by 2030 and its mission is to transform African children’s learning with STEM for future readiness and eradicating poverty.

As part of the system working towards setting a new threshold in the education sector post Covid-19, the NGO will be holding an online conference to discuss key concerns around education and to chart ways of moving forward.

According to its founder, Engineer Adetola Salau: “If Africa will compete meaningfully this decade, we must emphasis STEM education more than ever before. We have invited industry experts who will escalate the conversation and help us with verifiable data to enable us to make informed decisions as school owners, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders.”

The online conference with the theme: ‘STEM The Equalizer: Setting The Education Threshold For A Post COVID-19 Relevance And Significance in Africa’ will hold between: June 26 – 27, 2020 at 3pm daily. Participation is free but registration is required.

The welcome address will be by the Commissioner of Education Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo.

Among topics for discussion are: ‘How the Covid-19 pandemic has established STEM relevance globally and how to further enhance the opportunities’, by Engineer Ifaturoti; ‘Women in STEM – Broadening participation in STEM’, by Dr. James Fabunmi and ‘Innovation with STEM during Covid-19 Pandemic– A case study in Lagos State’ by Adetola Salau.

This will be followed on June 27 by American teaching on transitioning to online education from classroom during COVID-19, by Laurie Orth.

William Adedamola Ingwerson will discuss Nigerian child on challenges and benefits of schooling from home since COVID-19; another expert, Victor Ogunmola will discuss increasing STEM success with peer mentoring and STEM Pathways (Examine STEM pathway and workforce development in PreK-12, including projects that are researching and innovating approaches that allow and encourage all students to pursue continued study or careers in STEM), Esther Kunda and Ademola Moribise will be discussing Global urgency to improve STEM Education and Africa will rise with inventors and creators respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...