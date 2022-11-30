NGO constructs 750 boreholes in rural communities across Nigeria

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), known as Transfer of Appropriate Sustainable Technology and Expertise otherwise known as Taste Nigeria has said in the past 23 years, it has provided over 750 boreholes in communities aimed at alleviating the sufferings of people living in rural areas without access to clean water.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Taste Nigeria, Mr. Ben Udejiofo, said the desire to ensure the provision of clean water to Nigeria rural communities was born out of experience of suffering while growing up as a child, when people will walk several kilometres in search of water.

He said another factor that led to the establishment of Taste Nigeria, was a story of his school mate in the United Kingdom who felt that God was not good to her.

“Taste was born out of my quest for people to test and see the goodness of God. How can someone say that God is not good,” Udejiofo said in his speech during an official dedication and commissioning of Taste’s permanent site in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...