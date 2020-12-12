NGO decries high rate of poverty in Nigeria

A Non – Governmental Organisation, under the aegis of Polling Units Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN), has decried the avoidable pains, sufferings and hunger millions of the citizenry have been subjected to by leaders they voted into power despite the abundant human and material resources the country is blessed with. PUAN Ambassador-General, Ambassador Captain Dabas Suleiman, made the condemnation while inaugurating the Kwara state chapter of PUAN in Ilorin, the state capital, over the weekend.

He said PUAN was established to reverse the backstabbing through adequate enlightenment and reorientation of the electorate, particularly at the grassroots, against selling their votes and voting for people of shady characters who have failed to deliver on their electoral promises in the 2023 general elections.

Sulaiman, who disclosed that 12 states’ chapters of PUAN, including Kwara, had been inaugurated by the national body, said the inauguration of the remaining states’ chapters would be done in a couple of weeks.

He said: “Our leaders are selfish, self-centred, without any iota of accountability, while corruption is alarmingly on the rise. How can the people be suffering like this without any serious concern shown by our political leaderships in a democracy? “Sadly, unemployment in the country has reached a crescendo, our roads have become death traps, we are perpetually in darkness as there is no electricity, no potable water as people still go about with buckets in our cities, not to talk of what our people in the rural areas daily pass th

