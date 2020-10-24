News

NGO decries rise in number of dropout of schoolgirls

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), ‘Community Led Collective Action For Girls Education (C-CAGE)’, has called on the federal and state governments to look into the upsurge in the number of girls, who drop out due to factors relating to poverty, cultural norms and insecurity.

 

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mr. Monday Osasah, who made the call yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State, said the African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (LSD) in conjunction with C-CAGE have been implementing its research finding in the three senatorial district of the state.

