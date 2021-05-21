News

NGO empowers 3 physically-challenged with scholarship, others

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Edo State, the Network for the Advancement of People with Visible Disabilities (NAPVID), yesterday offered scholarships to two physically- challenged persons, and donated a sewing machine to another person as part of its empowerment initiatives.

Under the initiative, the organisation offered Kindness Idahosa, a 300-Level cripple Law student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), N70,000 scholarship; while Peace Eronmonmen, a blind 100-Level student of Federal College of Education, Special in Oyo State got N65,400 scholarship, and Austin Emmanuel, a cripple was given a sewing machine.

While presenting the scholarships and the sewing machine to the beneficiaries during the unveiling and flagging-off of Project HELP, the Executive Director of NAPVID, Mr. Melody Omosah said project HELP, which means Health, Education, Livelihood and Palliative was planned to give visibly challenged persons in the state a lifeline and intervention in the next four years, with a view of removing barriers that stop them from fulfilling their dreams. He said the project was in collaboration with the Edo state government, even as he lauded Governor Godwin Obaseki and members of the Board of Trustees of the organisation for making the project a reality

