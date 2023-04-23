NGO empowers 5,000 indigents in Ondo riverine communities

Not less than 5,000 indigents drawn from some communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have benefitted from an International Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) empowerment programme at the weekend. Bruderhilfe through its Bruderhilfe Initiatives empowerment programme gave diapers, bags, toys, textbooks, women’s bags, clothes, wheelchairs, walking sticks, and health kits among others to children, youths, women, nursing mothers, elderly and physically challenged in Igbokoda, Ode-Ugbo, Ugbonla and Ode-Mahin in the coastal communities. The founder of the NGO, Mrs Mary Oluwagbamigbe- Bruder, said the rationale behind the initiative was an effort to give back to society and the passion to assist the poor masses and downtrodden in alleviating their sufferings. She said that Bruderhillife was established in 2009 to bring succour and alleviate the suffering of the masses adding that the NGO now has its presence in eight states including Borno, Bauchi, Sokoto, Katsina, Niger, Lagos, Osun, and Ondo states, respectively.