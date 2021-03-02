NGO empowers, trains youths in media vocations, skills

A non-governmental faithbased organisation, the Seraph Cares Foundation, has kicked off a three-month media training for over 30 youths in photography, lightening, cinematography, camera handling and graphics, among others vocations.

The Foundation, which commenced the first batch of the free media training for the participants under an Academy set up for the purpose last month, according to the Founder, Mr. Olaitan Oloruntoyin, could only cater adequately for 30 trainees at the take-off stage of the skill development and empowerment programme in different media skills/vocations for the duration of three months.

He explained that during the training, the academy would have equipped the trainees with the relevant skills to explore the media industry as professionals after graduation.

Oloruntoyin, while addressing journalists at a press conference organised to announce the official launching of the foundation, said: “Our vision in the academy is to graduate three sets of trainees in one year, and plans have been concluded to commence workshop and training for participants, mainly youths from Cherubim and Seraphim Church.”

He also expressed strong belief that when the teeming unemployed Nigerian youth are developed and equipped with the right skills to face the future, the nation would have succeeded in building a generation. “And indeed, since the government cannot do it alone, it is necessary for well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to joint hands in building the nation through entrepreneurship and skill development and empowerment programmes for the youth,” Oloruntoyin said. He, however, lamented the rising number of youths, especially in the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, who are unemployed, under-employed or not gainfully employed, saying: “My worry grew bigger when I realised that things might not change for the better anytime soon and so I thought of helping this set of youths in my own little way.” “The desire to train Seraph youths to become skilled professionals necessitated and propelled the establishment of the Foundation. Since the core mandate of the Foundation is to offer vocational training and skill development programmes, the training would be free as it is our own little way of positively giving back to the society,” Oloruntoyin noted.

Oloruntoyin, who explained that for now participants at the workshop and training would be restricted to Lagos due to logistics reasons, however, lauded foundations such as the Remi Awode Foundation (RAF), C&S Ambassadors Foundation, Esther Ajayi Foundation, Sholoye’s Foundation, among others, for helping several members of the C&S Church fold.

