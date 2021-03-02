Education

NGO empowers, trains youths in media vocations, skills

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju  Comment(0)

A non-governmental faithbased organisation, the Seraph Cares Foundation, has kicked off a three-month media training for over 30 youths in photography, lightening, cinematography, camera handling and graphics, among others vocations.

 

The Foundation, which commenced the first batch of the free media training for the participants under an Academy set up for the purpose last month, according to the Founder, Mr. Olaitan Oloruntoyin, could only cater adequately for 30 trainees at the take-off stage of the skill development and empowerment programme in different media skills/vocations for the duration of three months.

 

He explained that during the training, the academy would have equipped the trainees with the relevant skills to explore the media industry as professionals after graduation.

 

Oloruntoyin, while addressing journalists at a press conference organised to announce the official launching of the foundation, said: “Our vision in the academy is to graduate three sets of trainees in one year, and plans have been concluded to commence workshop and training for participants, mainly youths from Cherubim and Seraphim Church.”

 

He also expressed strong belief that when the teeming unemployed Nigerian youth are developed and equipped with the right skills to face the future, the nation would have succeeded in building a generation. “And indeed, since the government cannot do it alone, it is necessary for well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to joint hands in building the nation through entrepreneurship and skill development and empowerment programmes for the youth,” Oloruntoyin said. He, however, lamented the rising number of youths, especially in the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, who are unemployed, under-employed or not gainfully employed, saying: “My worry grew bigger when I realised that things might not change for the better anytime soon and so I thought of helping this set of youths in my own little way.” “The desire to train Seraph youths to become skilled professionals necessitated and propelled the establishment of the Foundation. Since the core mandate of the Foundation is to offer vocational training and skill development programmes, the training would be free as it is our own little way of positively giving back to the society,” Oloruntoyin noted.

 

Oloruntoyin, who explained that for now participants at the workshop and training would be restricted to Lagos due to logistics reasons, however, lauded foundations such as the Remi Awode Foundation (RAF), C&S Ambassadors Foundation, Esther Ajayi Foundation, Sholoye’s Foundation, among others, for helping several members of the C&S Church fold.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year winner, Opeifa, eyes global prize

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The winner of the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Mr. Olasunkanmi Opeifa, has expressed the hope that he will emerge the best teacher globally in the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2020, billed to be announced at a virtual ceremony on December 3.   Opeifa, who teaches English Language at the Government Day Secondary […]
Education

Lagos releases 2020/2021 academic session calendar as schools reopen Sept. 21

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Following the announcement to reopen schools in the state, the Lagos State government, through the state’s Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance Saturday released the approved school calendar for the 2020/2021 school year.     The Federal Government ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the country in March following the outbreak […]
Education

End ASUU’s strike

Posted on Author with Mahfouz A. Adedimeji

In March, this year, two catastrophes hit the Nigerian education sector. The global Coronavirus pandemic required a serious response from the government and Nigeria, like many other countries, was locked down as part of the measures of curbing the spread of the deadly virus.   At the same time, the Academic Staff Union of Universities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica