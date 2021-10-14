NGO gives scholarship to 589 students in Kwara

No fewer than 549 secondary school and tertiary institution students from the seven local government areas of Kwara South Senatorial District are beneficiaries of the 2021 scholarship scheme of a nongovernmental organisation, Bayo and BunmiBabalolaFoundation.

Disclosing this at the 6th scholarship ceremony of the Foundation in Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of the state, Founder of theFoundation, Engr. Sunday Babalola, whose address was readbytheChairman, Organising Committee of the Foundation, Mr Dele Ajiboye, said the beneficiaries comprise 95 pupils from Junior Secondary School 3, 64 from Senior Secondary School (WASC), 169 students from tertiary institutions and 221 others.

