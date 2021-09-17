News

NGO gives victims of gender-based violence lifeline

The Women’s Helping HandsInitiative(TWHHI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), based in Lagos, has donated assorted baby care items (Mama Packs) to support women and girls who were victims of gender-based violence (GBV) as a means of helping survivors overcome maternal depression. Speaking during the presentation of the Mama Packs in Lagos yesterday, TWHHI Programme Coordinator, Mrs. Omowumi Omotayo, said the event was an off-shoot of the NGO’s rehabilitation services to support survivors of gender-basedviolence, noting that many of the women at the foundation’s two shelters, came with only the clothes on their back in the beginning.

“We realised that they have a lot of financial strain, coupled with the trauma they may have suffered from prior experiences,” she said. “That is why we chose to assist them with these items to ease that burden and allow them to concentrate on delivering their babies in the healthiest way possible.” According to the WHO, the lifetime risk of a Nigerian woman dying during pregnancy and post-partum is 1 in 22, which is characterised by poverty and lack of financial support during the period of pregnancy

