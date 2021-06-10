NGO launches initiative to lift 40m Nigerians out of poverty

A non-governmental organisation, LIFTED, an arm of The Isaiah Wealth Initiative (TIWI), has unveiled a poverty alleviation and empowerment initiative called The Empowerment Network (TEN), which has as its mandate the lifting of 40 million Nigerians out of poverty and returning 16 million children back to school in the next 10 years. The programme, which was tested before its official lunch on Saturday, saw five of the first 100 batch of beneficiaries receiving N20,000 grants, while the next round of 50 beneficiaries received N50, 000 each to expand their business. In his speech, founder and Senior Pastor of Gospel Pillars International Churches, pioneer of The Isaiah Wealth Initiative (TIWI), Dr Isaiah Wealth, noted that the programme, which is aimed at building an empowerment centre in all the 774 local governments in Nigeria, would enable many Nigerians to live above the poverty line. He added that the initiative had been tested and that it works through volunteers to provide properly guided skill sharpening training to beneficiaries and thereafter provide them with financial empowerment.

