NGO launches initiative to lift 40m Nigerians out of poverty

A non-governmental organisation, LIFTED, an arm of The Isaiah Wealth Initiative (TIWI), has unveiled a poverty alleviation and empowerment initiative called The Empowerment Network (TEN), which has as its mandate the lifting of 40 million Nigerians out of poverty and returning 16 million children back to school in the next 10 years. The programme, which was tested before its official lunch on Saturday, saw five of the first 100 batch of beneficiaries receiving N20,000 grants, while the next round of 50 beneficiaries received N50, 000 each to expand their business. In his speech, founder and Senior Pastor of Gospel Pillars International Churches, pioneer of The Isaiah Wealth Initiative (TIWI), Dr Isaiah Wealth, noted that the programme, which is aimed at building an empowerment centre in all the 774 local governments in Nigeria, would enable many Nigerians to live above the poverty line. He added that the initiative had been tested and that it works through volunteers to provide properly guided skill sharpening training to beneficiaries and thereafter provide them with financial empowerment.
Related Articles
2023: Kogi lawmakers in Kwara, seek support for Yahaya Bello
Ahead of the 2023 general election, lawmakers from the Kogi State House of Assembly were yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, where they solicited the support of All Progressives Congress (APC) members for Governor Yahaya Bello to emerge as presidential candidate of the party. The lawmakers insisted that it was time states in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IGP: N11bn Police capital budget inadequate
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has appealed to the House of Representatives to increase the annual budget of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in order to enable the force tackle crime and criminality in the country. He made the appeal during the 2021 budget defence session of the NPF at the House […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Peace parley: Uzodimma, Baguda, Miyetti Allah, CAN want criminal elements flushed out of forests
Following widespread concerns over the activities of suspected Fulani herdsmen across the country, and the attendant crisis being generated by their activities, Governors of Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi states and leaders of Miyetti Allah and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) across the South East has called for urgent actions. The parley, which was designed to foster […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)