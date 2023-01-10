NGO moves to bring over 1, 500 Osun residents out of poverty

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

As part of the efforts to eradicate poverty among the people of Osun, a non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Muniratu Amope Grace Foundation (MAG-F) has embarked on an humanitarian programmes aimed at adding values to the less privileged between 1,000 and 1,500 in the year 2023.

The NGO, which was unveiled in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Monday, vowed to bring thousands of Osun residents out of penury in 2023.

Speaking at the inauguration of the programme, the founder of the group, Mrs. Sanni Grace explained that, the foundation will also focus on administration of scholarships and grants to students and schools, implementation of healthcare interventions in undeserved communities and support for marginalised individuals such as women, girls, youths and older adults.

According to her: “Our programme design will incorporate physical and virtual interventions and will adopt a bottom-top approach hinged on appropriate needs driven orientation. The mission is also, to be a leader in the not-for-profit space acting as a change agent for earthly life improvement, enhanced human welfare, and infectious compassion.”

The founder, who argued that, kindness liberates humanity, charged people to be kind to one another in all their engagements to make life, a worth living one.

In her own speech at the occasion, Dr. Oluwatoyin Aladejana, representing Daytal Consult, a firm that specialises in business consultations, recruitment and enterpreneurship training, said founding of MAG foundation was not for the owner to maximize profits to herself but, to empower the less privileged ones for them to belong in any given society.

Meanwhile, items like mattresses, generating sets and other items were given to some people at the occasion by the founder of the foundation.

