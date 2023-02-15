News

NGO rewards 15 Ikeja Grammar School teachers

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), The Captain’s House, has honoured and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of 15 exceptional teachers at Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos. Speaking at the event organised in honour of the teachers, the president of Captain’s House, Dr Toye Sobande, said the NGO believes that education is the key to unlocking the full potential of individuals, and it is the teachers who play a crucial role in this process. Sobande, who was represented by Bunmi Odundoyin said teachers inspire and guide children, impart knowledge and skills, and help them to develop into responsible and successful individuals. He said: “As part of our 5th edition of corporate mission, today, we have gathered here to recognize and reward the hardworking and dedicated teachers of Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos.

“They spend countless hours outside of the classroom, grading papers, preparing lesson notes, mentoring, and providing support to students who need it the most. “It is for this reason that The Captain’s House has identified Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos, as the place where we will be rewarding 15 of their outstanding teachers in the junior and senior secondary school.”

 

Our Reporters

