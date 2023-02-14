NGO rewards 15 teachers of Ikeja Grammar School

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), The Captain’s House, has honoured and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of 15 exceptional teachers at Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos.

Speaking at the event organised in honour of the teachers on Tuesday, the president of Captain’s House, Dr Toye Sobande, said the NGO believes that education is the key to unlocking the full potential of individuals, and it is the teachers who play a crucial role in this process.

Sobande, who was represented by Bunmi Odundoyin, said teachers inspire and guide children, impart knowledge and skills, and help them to develop into responsible and successful individuals.

He said: “As part of our 5th edition of corporate mission, today, we have gathered here to recognise and reward the hardworking and dedicated teachers of Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos. They spend countless hours outside of the classroom, grading papers, preparing lesson notes, mentoring, and providing support to students who need it the most.

“It is for this reason that The Captain’s House has identified Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos, as the place where we will be rewarding 15 of their outstanding teachers in the junior and senior secondary school.

“These teachers have gone above and beyond the call of duty, and their hard work and dedication towards education are truly inspiring. The awards, cash gifts, and letters of commendation we will be presenting today are a small token of our appreciation for their contributions.

“We hope that this recognition will serve as an encouragement for these teachers to continue to make a positive impact in the lives of their students and in the education sector as a whole. Furthermore, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers of Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos.

“Your hard work, dedication, and passion towards education are truly remarkable, and you are making a difference in the lives of your students every day.”

