NGO seeks prosecution of hospitals who reject gunshot victims

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Crime Victims Foundation of Nigeria (CRIVIFON), has called for the prosecution of hospitals and medical staff who reject gunshot victims without a police report. According to CRIVIFON, such neglect by medical practitioners runs contrary to the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017.

Condemning the recently reported cases of rejection of gunshot victims by hospitals, which eventually led to the victims’ death, the CRIVIFON Executive Director, Mrs. Gloria Egbuji (a lawyer), said doctors and hospitals were breaching the provisions of the law thereby exposing themselves to criminal and civil liability. She said: “Section 2 of the Act states that every person, including security agents, shall render every possible assistance to any person with gunshot wounds and ensure that the person is taken to the nearest hospital for immediate treatment.

“Also Section 11 states that any person or authority including any police officer, other security agent or hospital who stands by and fails to perform his duty under this Act, which results in the unnecessary death of any person with gunshot wounds, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of five years or both.”

