Metro & Crime

NGO seeks prosecution of hospitals who reject gunshot victims

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Crime Victims Foundation of Nigeria (CRIVIFON), has called for the prosecution of hospitals and medical staff who reject gunshot victims without a police report. According to CRIVIFON, such neglect by medical practitioners runs contrary to the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017.

Condemning the recently reported cases of rejection of gunshot victims by hospitals, which eventually led to the victims’ death, the CRIVIFON Executive Director, Mrs. Gloria Egbuji (a lawyer), said doctors and hospitals were breaching the provisions of the law thereby exposing themselves to criminal and civil liability. She said: “Section 2 of the Act states that every person, including security agents, shall render every possible assistance to any person with gunshot wounds and ensure that the person is taken to the nearest hospital for immediate treatment.

“Also Section 11 states that any person or authority including any police officer, other security agent or hospital who stands by and fails to perform his duty under this Act, which results in the unnecessary death of any person with gunshot wounds, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of five years or both.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Auto crash claims five lives in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Five persons were on Thursday killed in a road crash involving a motor-cycle, an articulated truck as well as a Toyota car. The accident occured on Thursday evening along the Oba-Ile-Airport road in Akure, the Ondo state capital. According to eyewitnesses, the motor-cyclist known as Okada rider had a head on collision with the car […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom partners NDLEA in fight against drug abuse, crime

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Akwa State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel says drug abuse remains a major cause of vices in the society, assuring National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) that his government is strongly in support of campaigns towards reducing drugs abuse in the state. The governor made this known, Monday, during a courtesy visit on him, […]
Metro & Crime

Storm destroys churches, buildings, electric poles in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A torrential downpour accompanied by strong storm has destroyed several houses at Oro, Iludun Oro and Esie communities, all in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. The Tuesday incident came barely 24 hours after a huge inferno razed about 30 shops at Oro community and shortly after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had visited the victims […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica