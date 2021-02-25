Business

NGO sensitises Nigerian girls on careers in STEM

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Afro-Tech Girls, a nonprofit organisation focused on encouraging and empowering females in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) has advised young Nigerian girls on the need to consider a career in STEM. This came as the organisation hosted a conference to commemorate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science themed ‘Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.’ The theme of the event also reinforced present challenges associated with the current pandemic and highlighted how women in science are currently playing a critical role to address these challenges.

The conference, which was sponsored by IHS Nigeria, a subsidiary of IHS Towers, hosted female speakers from the medical, science, and technology sectors to an interactive session with over 100 participants in attendance online and a further 100 girls from public secondary schools watching from their classrooms. The speakers addressed critical issues faced by young females looking to build careers in STEM in the hope that confidence and soft skills will be improved to drive more interest and participation amongst young females.

The event was also used as a soft launch of a longer-term partnership between Afro- Tech Girls and IHS Nigeria. Speaking at the opening of the virtual event, Afro- Tech Girls co-founder, Adeola Shasanya, said: “We are grateful for organisations like IHS Nigeria that have committed to improving STEM outcomes in Nigeria particularly within young females. We are confident that their support will go a long way to ensure these females are equipped with the skills required to compete and contribute immensely in STEM-related careers.”

Speakers at the commemorative event included – Dr. Ngozi Onyia, MD, Paelon Memorial Hospital; Ms. Cima Sholotan, Director of Sustainability & Corporate Communications, IHS Nigeria; Ms. Yetunde Adewunmi, Ph.D., Microbiologist, Wadsworth Center, New York State Department of Health; Dr. Mobola Oyefule, Medical Doctor, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota; Dr. Kemi Ezenwanne, Medical Doctor, Armoured Shield Medical Centre; Ms. Jessica Uwoghiren, Data Analytics Expert; and Ms. Gloria Okereke, Team Lead, Network Operating Centre, IHS Nigeria.

Our Reporters

