News

NGO set to celebrate women

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A group, The League of Women Voters of Nigeria (aka NILOWV), is set to host women and men from across the globe in Abuja Some of these notable women and men will be speaking on issues that concern women during the celebration scheduled for November this year.

 

In a statement signed issued by the founder of NILOWV, Dame Esther Uduehi, said the NGO, founded in 1996 after the Beijing Conference of 1995, has chapters in all 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

 

Nilowv, which was modelled after the League of Women Voters of America, is a voluntary, non-sectarian, non-partisan, nonprofit, non-governmental organisation made up of only women 18 years and above. NILOWV is a unique organisation with members from all walks of life, including professionals, civil servants, teachers, market women, public officers, entrepreneurs, politicians, women rights groups etc.

 

Uduehi said NILOWV seeks to promote women and their goals, supporting them in elective positions to take up prominent roles in society as well as to mobilize women generally, especially at the grass-roots level, to support women’s rights groups and to empower women economically and politically for a more perfect democracy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Benin Correctional centres
News

FG: 1,993 inmates escaped from Benin Correctional centres

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

…says armoury ‘looted’   The Federal Government has said that at least, 1,993 inmates escaped from the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Custodial Centres in Benin City and Oko in Edo State during Monday’s protest in the ancient city.   It said the violent attacks had also culminated in the carting away of assorted weapons from […]
News

2013: APC chieftain warns members over struggle for ticket in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and member of Board of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Senator John Udoedghe has warned members of the party in Akwa Ibom State to stop fighting over 2023 governorship ticket, saying he remains the authentic candidate for the party in the next election in the state.   […]
News

115 mothers arrested in Abuja human milk factory, customers paying with bitcoin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian authorities rescued 115 mothers in Abuja, whose breast milk was being harvested every day and then turned into different dairy products like cheese, butter, and fresh milk. Some of these girls were as young as 16, the oldest being 22, and most of them were reported missing in the last 3 years. Police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica