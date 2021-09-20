NGO set to celebrate women

A group, The League of Women Voters of Nigeria (aka NILOWV), is set to host women and men from across the globe in Abuja Some of these notable women and men will be speaking on issues that concern women during the celebration scheduled for November this year.

In a statement signed issued by the founder of NILOWV, Dame Esther Uduehi, said the NGO, founded in 1996 after the Beijing Conference of 1995, has chapters in all 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

Nilowv, which was modelled after the League of Women Voters of America, is a voluntary, non-sectarian, non-partisan, nonprofit, non-governmental organisation made up of only women 18 years and above. NILOWV is a unique organisation with members from all walks of life, including professionals, civil servants, teachers, market women, public officers, entrepreneurs, politicians, women rights groups etc.

Uduehi said NILOWV seeks to promote women and their goals, supporting them in elective positions to take up prominent roles in society as well as to mobilize women generally, especially at the grass-roots level, to support women’s rights groups and to empower women economically and politically for a more perfect democracy.

