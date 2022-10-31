NGO set to empower, mentor youths

An Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, TEEN Ambassadors Foundation, has expressed its commitment to empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders with the opportunities to connect with like-minded peers.

Director General, Dr. Paul Adiku, disclosed this at the weekend while receiving the honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration conferred on him by the Governing Council of IAEC University, Lome, Republic of Togo.

He said the NGO is poised toempoweryouthstobecome trailblazers and influencers and develop global confiments dence and critical skills and transform their visions for a betterfuturethroughinnovative action.

Adiku said the honour conferred on him “comes with a corresponding obligation to use his knowledge and skills to advance the course of humanity and to support the aspirations of this great university”.

He added: “It is very satisfyingtoseetheachievements of this Institution since its inception in 1986. This institution has constantly upheld its core values, by equipping studentswiththeknowledge, leadership skills and values that resonate with the demands of the 21st Century.

“Thishasensuredthatthe graduates of this Institution arewellpreparedtomeetand overcome the challenges of our dynamic society.

“Over the years, IAEC University has committed itself to raising and empowering the next generation of change-makers and world leaders who will champion change and lead in whatever industrytheyfindthemselves in.”

