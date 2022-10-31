News Top Stories

NGO set to empower, mentor youths

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA Comments Off on NGO set to empower, mentor youths

An Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, TEEN Ambassadors Foundation, has expressed its commitment to empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders with the opportunities to connect with like-minded peers.

Director General, Dr. Paul Adiku, disclosed this at the weekend while receiving the honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration conferred on him by the Governing Council of IAEC University, Lome, Republic of Togo.

He said the NGO is poised toempoweryouthstobecome trailblazers and influencers and develop global confiments  dence and critical skills and transform their visions for a betterfuturethroughinnovative action.

Adiku said the honour conferred on him “comes with a corresponding obligation to use his knowledge and skills to advance the course of humanity and to support the aspirations of this great university”.

He added: “It is very satisfyingtoseetheachievements of this Institution since its inception in 1986. This institution has constantly upheld its core values, by equipping studentswiththeknowledge, leadership skills and values that resonate with the demands of the 21st Century.

“Thishasensuredthatthe graduates of this Institution arewellpreparedtomeetand overcome the challenges of our dynamic society.

“Over the years, IAEC University has committed itself to raising and empowering the next generation of change-makers and world leaders who will champion change and lead in whatever industrytheyfindthemselves in.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Go on self-cleansing, rid legal profession of bad eggs, CJN tells judges, lawyers

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina,

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad Tuesday called on Judges and lawyers to go on individual self-cleansing and do everything within possible to rid the law profession of bad eggs. The CJN added that judges cannot take the lead with issuance of reckless ex-parte orders while lawyers too cannot take the lead […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze disclaims purported invitation to Obi, Tinubu, Atiku

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has disclaimed a purported invitation to the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, to grace the 2022 Igbo Day celebrations as special guests. A statement released to journalists in […]
News

UNICAL: Banku-Obi becomes VC, pledges commitment to excellence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A new Vice-Chancellor for the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State was yesterday sworn-in by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu.   She is Prof. Florence Banku-Obi, who became the 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor and the first female to head the 45-year-old institution. Banku-Obi, a Professor of Special Needs Education at […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica