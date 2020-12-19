NGO stages Christmas party for children with special needs

Every December 3 is International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), a day set aside to raise awareness on challenges faced by people with disabilities.

The 2020 United Nation’s theme is “Building Back Better: Towards a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World.”

This year, stakeholders and organisations in Nigeria commemorated the day with different activities.

One of such organisations is the ‘You Matter To Us Organisation’, a Lagos-based non-governmental organisation, driven by the vision to create exciting opportunities for Children Living with Disabilities and the less privileged in Nigeria joined in the commemoration of the day with a series of activities.

The NGO took the commemoration/Christmas party to disabled children in four locations; Surulere, Mushin, Idimu and Ogudu all in Lagos.

Celebrity guests, Nollywood actor and actress, Kunle Remi and Ireti Osayemi were on ground to add colour to the day and also put a smile on the children’s faces.

In her address, Ms. Osayemi noted that, since the global COVID-19 outbreak, the world, and especially people with disabilities have been extremely affected by the health, social and economic consequences of the pandemic. She called for more support in the application of digital technologies for the empowerment of learners, especially children with disabilities and capacity building for their teachers.

“The theme for the event, which is in it’s 5th edition is ‘Remembering the special kids this season’. We will like everyone to know that our society is incomplete without children living with disability,” she added.

On why the organisation focused on the disabled children, Omolara Ajetunmobi, Founder, ‘You Matter To Us Foundation’, said: “We are doing this to promote inclusiveness because every child matters and deserves equal right to access the world.”

Children at the event participated in different games with winners awarded with gifts and also impacted 600 children with special needs with educational Christmas gifts school bags and excercise books,

‘You Matter To Is Foundation’ is an international CSR organisation based in Nigeria, driven by the vision to create exciting opportunities for Children Living with Disabilities and the less privileged in Nigeria.

The foundation evolved from the annual charity project hitherto undertaken by ‘Ideas and Smiles Concepts’, a corporate body up till 2019.

In six years since its establishment, the foundation has visited over 64 schools for children with disabilities and orphanage homes, in over 10 local governments, impacting over 25000 children.

