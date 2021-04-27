NGO takes malaria battle to Lagos community

Residents have been implored to remain committed to collective efforts towards effective malaria control in Lagos State. This charge was given at the weekend in the Iwaya community, Yaba, during the sensitisation and awareness campaign programme, to commemorate the 2021 World Malaria Day.

The event, which held at the Fazil O Mar High School, Iwaya premises, had youths, market women and community leaders in attendance. Organised by Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, a non-profit organisation, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, participants were charged with individual and collective roles at ensuring a clean environment, as well as the use of preventive antimalarial measures as well as an appropriate diagnosis before treatment.

Speaking on the theme “Zero Malaria – Draw the line against malaria’’ with the slogan; “Stand up –Take Action”, the Assistant Director, Advocacy, Communications, Social Mobilisation (ACSM), Malaria, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mrs. Akintunde Ibironke, stressed the importance of collective responsibilities at all levels; including community actors in reducing the scourge of malaria.

According to her, malaria has afflicted humanity since ancient times and continues to disturb nearly 50 per cent of the world’s population. Ibironke added that malaria prevention must go hand in hand with community participation. She said: “In Lagos State, malaria accounts for more than 70 per cent of outpatients in the public health facilities.

More than 700,000 malaria cases are reported annually; 657,154 patients with malaria were seen in both private and public health facilities in 2020.

Malaria is prevalent in the vulnerable groups – children under five years and pregnant women where the infection can be profoundly more severe.”

