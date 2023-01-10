NGO takes wellbeing campaign for Senior Citizens to Ogun communities

A Non-governmental organisation (NGO), compassion for the Aged Foundation (CAF) has said that it will continue to provide necessary supports for senior citizens to ensure their wellbeing.

Speaking at an outreach put together for the aged by CAF at Wooro in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, the Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Oluremi Ajayi said old people should not be neglected, as they had sacrificed a lot in bringing up their children.

“Our elderly ones have done so much for us and we in turn need to take care of them at old age. CAF is determined to ensure the wellbeing of our senior citizens by supporting them with basic needs such as foodstuffs, free medical checkups and treatments,” she stated.

The founder assured that the outreach would be a continuous exercise and be extended to more communities in the area, calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support in the care for the aged. Also speaking, an agriculturist in the community, Pastor Michael Jayeola said, “once we attain the age of 50, there are certain habits we should drop, while we embrace new life styles and pay adequate attention to our health.”

Giving a wellness talk at the event, a medical personnel, Mrs. Temitope Oluwalere warned against self-medication, enjoining senior citizens to always visit a health care facility closer to them for proper medical treatment. She admonished participants to maintain clean environment and avoid open defecation to prevent outbreak of diseases, reiterating that ‘health is wealth’.

In their remarks, the Baale of Wooro Village, Chief Ismaila Sowale and his counterpart from Ilogbo, Pa Clement Ariyibi commended the foundation for its commitment to their wellbeing through the outreach programme for the elderly in their community, promising to put to use all they have learnt from the health talk

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...