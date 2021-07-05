NGO to build 500-bed apartment for widows

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Serendipity House Widows Foundation has said that it is ready to provide accommodation for widows across the country.
The founder of the group, Olori Ayo Jaiyeola said the major challenges most widows face are accommodation and finance.
“The governments in Africa have nothing good in store for widows and that is why Africa still has the worst name when it comes to widow care. 65 per cent of widows don’t have a home for themselves but the objective of our NGO is that we are going to bring up a 500-bed apartment for widows who are homeless,” she said.