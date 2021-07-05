NGO to build 500-bed apartment for widows

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Serendipity House Widows Foundation has said that it is ready to provide accommodation for widows across the country.

The founder of the group, Olori Ayo Jaiyeola said the major challenges most widows face are accommodation and finance.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 2021 International Day for Widows in Lagos, Jaiyeola advised widows to utilities their God-given talent to rebuild themselves and usher in a new life. She also encouraged the widows to be bold why stressing the need for women to be self-independent.

Speaking on the theme for this year’s International Day for Widows, ‘Invisible Women, Invisible Problems,’ she noted that no problem faced by these bereaved women is too small to see.

She enjoined African leaders to empower widows and ensure the socio-political inclusions of widows. She said that widows are more vulnerable to societal vices and that they experience a lot of challenges following the loss of their partner.

“The governments in Africa have nothing good in store for widows and that is why Africa still has the worst name when it comes to widow care. 65 per cent of widows don’t have a home for themselves but the objective of our NGO is that we are going to bring up a 500-bed apartment for widows who are homeless,” she said.

Another speaker at the event, Samuel Pender said many of the widows once they lost their husband, is like they have lost everything in life.

He said the NGO is ready to build back hope in them.

“We want to make them understand that what they have lost is just their dream partner and not their dream.

“We want to see how we can make them redefine their dream and pursue them in or outside the assistance of their in-laws because one of their problems is that their in-laws are attacking them especially if you don’t have a child or you have a female child in this our African contest.”

