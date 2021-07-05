Metro & Crime

NGO to build 500-bed apartment for widows

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Serendipity House Widows Foundation has said that it is ready to provide accommodation for widows across the country.
The founder of the group, Olori Ayo Jaiyeola said the major challenges most widows face are accommodation and finance.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 2021 International Day for Widows in Lagos, Jaiyeola advised widows to utilities their God-given talent to rebuild themselves and usher in a new life. She also encouraged the widows to be bold why stressing the need for women to be self-independent.
Speaking on the theme for this year’s International Day for Widows, ‘Invisible Women, Invisible Problems,’ she noted that no problem faced by these bereaved women is too small to see.
She enjoined African leaders to empower widows and ensure the socio-political inclusions of widows. She said that widows are more vulnerable to societal vices and that they experience a lot of challenges following the loss of their partner.
“The governments in Africa have nothing good in store for widows and that is why Africa still has the worst name when it comes to widow care. 65 per cent of widows don’t have a home for themselves but the objective of our NGO is that we are going to bring up a 500-bed apartment for widows who are homeless,” she said.
Another speaker at the event, Samuel Pender said many of the widows once they lost their husband, is like they have lost everything in life.
He said the NGO is ready to build back hope in them.
“We want to make them understand that what they have lost is just their dream partner and not their dream.
“We want to see how we can make them redefine their dream and pursue them in or outside the assistance of their in-laws because one of their problems is that their in-laws are attacking them especially if you don’t have a child or you have a female child in this our African contest.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

N500m fraud: I didn’t aid Badagry prince –PA

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Mr. Afolabi Kazeem, the personal assistant/ manager to Semasa James, a Badagry prince accused of defrauding his 26 siblings of their N500 million inheritance has denied aiding or benefitting from the alleged fraud. Kazeem, who is charged alongside Semasa over the purported inheritance fraud, made the denial yesterday while opening their defence at an Ikeja […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to begin energy audit, develop master plan

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government Tuesday said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is set to conduct energy audit for facilities across the state for the development of a comprehensive master plan that will serve as blueprint towards investment in energy infrastructure and clean energy technology. The General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, Mr Mukhtaar Tijani, who disclosed […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Doctors embark on indefinite strike over half salaries

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Doctors within the service of the Ondo State Government Tuesday embarked on indefinite strike over the plan by government to pay only 50 percent salary. Last week, organised labour in the state agreed to recieve half salary after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had stated that borrowing to augment payment of salary was no longer sustainable. But […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica