NGO to FG: Expedite action on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Good Governance Initiative (GGI), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to expedite action on the reconstruction of the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway.

The group led by a public affairs analyst based in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, Alhaji Malik Ibitoye, said the attention of Fashola was drawn to the negative publicity the dilapidated portion of the road has been generating for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibitoye said in the statement, which he personally signed, that the Sango area of the road and some other parts stretching from Ijaiye to Kola, Alakuko, Toll Gate Bus Stop and even extending to other parts of the road on the way to Abeokuta, has become an eyesore and a source of embarrassment to both the state and Federal Governments.

While saying that Governor Dapo Abiodun is known to be proactive in the

area of infrastruc- ture development, the analyst said it is obvious that many residents of the state are ignorant of the demarcation of roads as local, state and federal roads, adding that the issue has led to bad publicity for the APC.

“There is no doubt that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola are interested in APC winning Ogun State and some other states apart from winning at the federal level.

“However, the early completion of the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway will boost the image of the APC, while doing the contrary would lead to bad publicity for the party.

“The adversaries of the Ogun State government and rival political parties are capitalising on the bad state of the road to spread falsehood about the state and federal governments and this is dangerous as the 2023 general election is fast approaching,” he said.

