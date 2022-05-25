NGO To Govt: Start regulating marriages

A non-governmental organisation, Kingdom Women, has called on all levels of government in the country to start paying attention to marriages, saying couples must be mandated to undergo parenting before marriage. The faith-based organisation also decried the failing communal parenting in society, saying most couples are failing in their responsibilities to cater for their children and that society is currently suffering the lapses with attendant rising crime rate and social vices. Speaking at a press conference to commemorate the 2022 International Children’s Day, Leader of the organisation, Mrs Adun Akinyemiju, said the organisation sees a transformed nation through children and identifies with them. She called on parents to pay special attention to their children in order to ensure proper upbringing. Akinyemiju, who said though the organisation has a special focus on the girl child, noted that girls might not be able to fulfil their potential due to many societal challenges confronting them such as poor education, misplaced gender roles, ignorance, rape, molestation, child marriage and other forms of abuse.

