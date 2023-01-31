NGO to lift 50,000 children nationwide in girl-child education

A non-profit organisation (NGO), Evolve, which focuses on girl-child education and its lead partner, Polaris Bank, have restated their commitment to curbing global warming through intervention in the girl-child education in schools in the country. The Evolve programme, which was launched in 2020 to address the global challenge of climate change through the education of underprivileged girls, is designed to impact over 50,000 direct beneficiaries and 200,000 indirect beneficiaries in the next five years.

The Managing Director, Pacegate Limited, Mr Umesh Amarnani, while speaking on the impact of the project at a media briefing in Lagos, said the Evolve CSR programme is aimed at ensuring girl-child education and their empowerment so as to help curb global warming and make an impact in the communities.

“At Pacegate, we are committed to building a more sustainable and responsible environment where every girl-child feels valued, empowered, and can contribute to the society at large. We strongly believe that through the schools’ supplies provided, valuebased education being taught to school teachers and support received from our sponsors, the girlchild will have access to a higher level of education opportunities,” Amarnani added. Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Customer Experience Management & Sustainability, Bukola Oluyadi, who also spoke on the initiative, noted: “We recognise that education and youth empowerment are the most significant indicators of social progress. Our commitment to these has been the drive for the empowerment of the girl-child and thus the partnership with Evolve. Since 2021, we have partnered with Evolve and adopted several schools across the country to cater for the needs of the girl-children.”

Evolve has a clear mandate using S-Connect approaches adapted from Heartfulness Institute Hyderabad. Through the S-Connect, Evolve initiative reaches out to educational institutions mostly secondary schools across the country by providing their female students with basic school supplies in fulfillment of Evolve’s mission to tackle Climate Change by em-powering the girl-child. Since its inception, Evolve in collaboration with all of its partners has donated school supplies including school uniforms, sandals, notebooks, pens and bags to over 10,000 female students in 32 schools across nine states of the federation.

In 2022, Evolve also launched the Inspire Programme to specifically impact teachers. Inspire is a value-based education enrichment programme that assists educators to develop a heart-centered approach to teaching. The focus is to enable teachers to take a holistic approach towards students’ growth using the 21st century methods of learning such as the Heartfulness Way. Evolve is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of ADIPRO Chemicals, executed through Pacegate Limited and PEARL in Nigeria.

