NGO to Nigerians: We must protect national security interest

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, the Citizens’ Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA), has underscored the urgent need for citizens to protect national security interest.

While calling for support for governments at all levels, for the sustainability of the corporate existence of the country, the group particularly urged prayers for fighting troops, who are engaged in different operations across the country.

The call was made at a press briefing organised by the group in Abuja, to drum support for national security, as well as the government.

Text of the briefing jointly signed by the National Coordinator, Mr. Chidi Omeje, and Secretary of Mobilisation, Mr. Aliyu Ibrahim, reads: “We the members of Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA), a non-governmental, non-political, non-religious and not-for-profit organisation engaged in creating and spreading security awareness among Nigerians, are here to add our voice to the clarion call for the protection of Nigeria’s national security interest.

“We in CISA represent the ordinary Nigerians on the street; patriotic citizens who believe in Nigeria. That we believe in Nigeria means that we hold dear to all the institutions and creeds that bind us together as one people under the flag of one nation.

“CISA is of the firm belief that there is no time in the life of our nation that our national security interest should be neglected, denigrated, threatened or mortgaged.

“We also believe that our dear country Nigeria has remained a strong, progressive, one indivisible nation on account of the resilience, commitment, loyalty and sacrifice of our indefatigable security forces who are working day and night to defend and protect us from those who are intent on putting a wedge in our determined march to peace and progress as a people.

“Our military for instance, fought to keep us together and has always been there to defend our dear country from external aggression and internal insurrection.

“Our Armed Forces have promoted world peace and brought global respect and admiration to our country through its excellent participation in peace keeping operations in various nations of the world”.

Meanwhile, the group has said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), and indeed the entire Nigeria security apparatus, was not on trial.

Consequently, it warned that: “Any attempt to ridicule and destroy the image, integrity and standing of our fighting forces must be condemned by every right thinking Nigerian”.

Like this: Like Loading...