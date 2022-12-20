Metro & Crime

NGO trains police, NSCDC personnel on human rights for sex workers in Benue

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

 

A Non-governmental Organisation, Concerned Women International Development Initiative (CWIDI) Monday trained officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) at a workshop on human rights for vulnerable population particularly sex workers in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The aim of the workshop was to enhance the knowledge of security personnel on the need to advocate for women and girls’ rights especially sex workers, educate them on their role in protecting the rights of citizens (sex workers) and to enhance participants understanding on human rights as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and other legal frame work on violence against women and girls among others.

Speaking at the one-day event, the Head of Department, Public Law at the Benue State University, Dr. Ornguga Yangeigen, implored security agents to act within the ambits of the law when they effect arrest and detain vulnerable people especially sex workers.

Dr. Yangeigen said: “Sex workers are human beings and they are entitled to enjoy the fundamental human rights provided for or guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution.

“Just like the constitution says, every citizen of this country is entitled to protection by the law so even as these people are sex workers, they are Nigerian citizens and so they are also entitled to the protection of the Nigerian law as such when the police and other security agencies are dealing with these sex workers”.

The CWIDI Programme Officer for the state, Mrs. Becky Gbihi, said that the objective of CWIDI is to promote gender equality, prevent gender -based violence and other ill health surrounding women.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Makinde: We’ll repatriate trafficked Oyo indigenes stranded in Lebanon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has declared that the state would ensure the repatriation of all its indigenes found to have been trafficked to Lebanon. The governor said the state will not stand by and watch its indigenes suffer dehumanisation under any guise. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Taiwo […]
Metro & Crime

Mom allegedly shoots man dead after he refused to kiss her

Posted on Author Reporter

  An Illinois mother of three shot a man dead after he — and his girlfriend — refused to kiss her, authorities said. Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, had just moved in with James P. Jones, 29, and his girlfriend at the Preserve Woodfield apartment complex in Rolling Meadows when a love triangle fatally exploded, the Chicago Sun-Times […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Delta school, kidnap three teachers

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Armed men in military uniform yesterday invaded Ohorhe Secondary School at Ohorhe town in Uvwie Local Government of Delta State and abducted three teachers. The bandits stormed the school premises in a Toyota Highlander, went to the staffroom and abducted the three teachers. An official of the school, who refused to disclose her name, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica