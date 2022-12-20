NGO trains police, NSCDC personnel on human rights for sex workers in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

A Non-governmental Organisation, Concerned Women International Development Initiative (CWIDI) Monday trained officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) at a workshop on human rights for vulnerable population particularly sex workers in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The aim of the workshop was to enhance the knowledge of security personnel on the need to advocate for women and girls’ rights especially sex workers, educate them on their role in protecting the rights of citizens (sex workers) and to enhance participants understanding on human rights as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and other legal frame work on violence against women and girls among others.

Speaking at the one-day event, the Head of Department, Public Law at the Benue State University, Dr. Ornguga Yangeigen, implored security agents to act within the ambits of the law when they effect arrest and detain vulnerable people especially sex workers.

Dr. Yangeigen said: “Sex workers are human beings and they are entitled to enjoy the fundamental human rights provided for or guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution.

“Just like the constitution says, every citizen of this country is entitled to protection by the law so even as these people are sex workers, they are Nigerian citizens and so they are also entitled to the protection of the Nigerian law as such when the police and other security agencies are dealing with these sex workers”.

The CWIDI Programme Officer for the state, Mrs. Becky Gbihi, said that the objective of CWIDI is to promote gender equality, prevent gender -based violence and other ill health surrounding women.

