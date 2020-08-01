NGO trains police officers ahead of VAAP Act domestication

A group, Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), has trained gender and human rights desk officers of the Bayelsa State Police Command to get them prepared ahead of the passage. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Head of Governance and Human Rights at CEHRD, Dr David Vareba, who represented the NGO, said the essence of the training was in anticipation of the domestication of the VAPP Act by the state House of Assembly. Vareba said it was imperative to train the officers entrusted with enforcement and prosecutorial powers in the law. Vareba said: “So, we are training the institution responsible for enforcement, which is the police force. We are training the officers on how to enforce this law.

