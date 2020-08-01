NGO trains police officers ahead of VAAP Act domestication

A group, Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), has trained gender and human rights desk officers of the Bayelsa State Police Command to get them prepared ahead of the passage. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Head of Governance and Human Rights at CEHRD, Dr David Vareba, who represented the NGO, said the essence of the training was in anticipation of the domestication of the VAPP Act by the state House of Assembly. Vareba said it was imperative to train the officers entrusted with enforcement and prosecutorial powers in the law. Vareba said: “So, we are training the institution responsible for enforcement, which is the police force. We are training the officers on how to enforce this law.
Related Articles
Oyo tops as NCDC confirms 591 new COVID-19 infections
*NCDC DG says Nigeria will live with pandemic for one year Four months after confirming its index case of COVID-19 on March 20, Oyo state hit a record high of daily infections on Friday with 191 new cases. This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for Friday . […]
$1.3bn scandal: Prosecutors seek jail terms for Eni, Shell executives
Italy wants recovery of $1.1bn from Dan Etete Call for sentence groundless, baseless, say firms Italian prosecutors have demanded a 15-year and four-month jail terms for current and former executives of oil super majors, Malcolm Brinded (former head of upstream at Shell) and Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi. They also want the two oil […]
Fuel subsidy: Raising demand for accountability
Demand for accountability has heightened as petrol subsidy gulps N10 trillion in the last 10 years even as growing criticism still greeted millions of naira spent on the scheme in April. Adeola Yusuf reports Fuel subsidies are contributing to the crisis rocking Nigeria and have gulped an average of N10 trillion in the […]
