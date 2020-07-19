News

NGO, wife of slain Nigerian in UK, seek reparative justice

Against the backdrop of the worldwide protest tagged #Blacklivesmatter, to fight for justice for slain African American, George Floyd in the United States, a Nongovernmental Organisation (NGO), LoveAfricans Organization, is set to revisit the case of Mr. Frank Obameriata Ogboru, an indigene of Delta State, who was killed by police men in London.

 

The fresh campaign is hash tagged #justiceforogboru.

The organisation on behalf of the wife and family recently petitioned the Southwark Coroner’s Court for a copy of the inquisition/record of inquest seeking justice for Ogboru’s death.

 

Frank Ogboru, 43, a Nigerian businessman, who was on holiday in London in September 2006, was sprayed with CS gas and pinned down after a minor row. CCTV footage captured him losing consciousness after screaming: “I can’t breathe.

 

I can’t breathe.” and was declared dead at the hospital. Witnesses said officers had their “knees and feet” on him as he “wailed like a dog”

 

The CCTV footage continued to show four officers were physically on top of Frank, with another looking on.

Crucially, one officer placed a knee on the man’s neck for a prolonged period and despite Frank no longer struggling, none of the officers seemed to notice he was not responding. Mr. Ogboru’s widow, Christy, was reported to have said in an interview: “I am crushed. I put my faith in the British system to give me justice but it has failed me.

 

Frank was not a criminal. He did not deserve to die in the street like an animal.”

 

Speaking on how far they have gone, President LoveAfricans Organisation UK, Dr. Martins Abhulimhen said: “We have received massive support and cooperation from some foreign countries’ ambassadors (including Ghana, South Africa, and Angola) in the UK in the fight against racism and discrimination of Africans in China and other countries.

