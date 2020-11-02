NGOs, CSOs condemn fresh attempt to revive #EndSARS protests

…appeal to youths against falling prey to latest antics

Attempts to re-launch the #EndSARS protests, using Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as a test ground, has been condemned by a coalition of 108 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organisations and other concerned peace and rights’ advocacy groups.

Specifically, the group condemned the protest, Sunday, by a group of demonstrators, who were seen within the precints of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, as well as the Force Headquarters – all in Abuja.

Prominent among the protesters, was the publisher of Sahara Reporters and leader of the #Revolution Now, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Consequently, the Coalition has argued that the move was a potential threat to national security and public safety.

The organisation predicated its position on the hijack of the recent #EndSARS protest by suspected hoodlums, who did not only loot warehouses, but also killed innocent citizens and destroyed both public and private property.

The group’s positions were the outcome of an emergency stakeholders meeting called to deliberate on the development.

In a statement, the group described as unacceptable and repugnant the events at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAiA) and the Force Headquarters.

It argued that, apart from disturbing the free flow of traffic within and around Abuja, which has negative effect on the socio-economic activities of residents, Sowore’s plan is detrimental to attempts by government to address the fundamental issues raised by the original #EndSARS protesters.

Consequently, the stakeholders have called on youths across the country to reject and resist any attempt at reviving the protests.

“A coalition of 128 NGOs, CSOs and CBOs met today, Monday, after an emergency stakeholders’ meeting on the resurgence of a selfish group using the well-respected and coordinated #EndSARS platform to feather their (alleged) sponsored political and selfish agenda to the detriment of national security and peace of Nigeria,” the organisation said.

It added thus: “We call on Nigerian youths to be circumspect this time around, and not fall prey to the antics of Mr Sowore, who is out to destroy our country.

“We must realise that if we destroy Nigeria, we would have done ourselves so much wrong.

“We advise those who are uncomfortable with the President and his administration, to wait until 2023, to use their voters cards in removing him democratically through numerical strength.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition reiterated its earlier support for the demands of the original #EndSARS protesters, whose agitations, they insisted, remain genuine and responsible, to say the least.

It expressed confidence in the capacity of state governments – through the Judicial Commissions of Inquiry – to do justice to the cases of extra-judicial killings, brutality, extortion and other crimes committed against the citizenry by the now-disbanded SARS.

“As a group yearning for a better society, we support the recent #EndSARS group that protested peacefully to demand for an end to police brutality and corruption.

‘”However, we wish to state that governments at all levels, have taken steps to address most of the concerns raised by the youth, by scrapping SARS and setting up judicial commissions of inquiry which, no doubt, have commenced sitting in Lagos and other states of the federation.

“It is also public knowledge that some of the demands of the #EndSARS protesters require legislation to come into effect. And given this, the National Assembly has commenced action as well,” it stated.

