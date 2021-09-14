NGOs enrol over 200 girls in Kebbi schools

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Action- Aid Nigeria in collaboration with the Active Support For Rural People Initiative (ASRPI) have enrolled over 200 female children in 10 communities in schools in Kebbi State.

According to the Partnership and Local Rights Programme Manager, Sani Muhammed Ibrahim, while giving the breakdown of their achievements during a one day validation meeting on Local Right Programme, under the Actionaid Nigerian, the 10 communities were in the two local governments selected for intervention.

He added further that over 1,000 women and youth were also empowered and benefited from different skills acquisition in the same communities which will also make them self-employed.

“We have also developed their capacities and increased enrollment of their children in schools; we have also renovated several schools and built new ones in the communities,” he added. Sani, however, hinted that the organisation was able to track the passage of the Rights of the Girl-Child Law Acts in the state House of Assembly and other related crime issues in order to have sanity in the Human Rights Acts.

Also, the State Coordinator of Active Support for Rural People Initiative, Ibrahim Ngasky said that the programme had made a significant impact on the lives of the people, adding that many people-oriented projects had also been executed.

He further added that in over 13 years when the programme was founded in Kebbi State, the organisation had been able to showcase several achievements in the areas of construction of more toilet facilities across some schools, purchase of Ram for some women for business, renovated schools, and enrolled children in schools.

