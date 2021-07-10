Arts & Entertainments

Ngozi Nwosu, Princess, Shaffy Bello star in ‘Crazy Grannies’ trailer

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Kayode Peters, Nigerian filmmaker, has come through with the trailer for ‘Crazy Grannies’, his forthcoming project billed to hit cinemas on August 6. The star-studded movie follows the story of three troublesome grandmas — Shaffy Bello, Ngozi Nwosu and Comedian Princess — and their escapades on a trip in search of fun. The less than three-minute trailer starts with Bolanle Ninalowo, who played the son of Princess, making out with Mercy Aigbe, his girlfriend.

The pair were seemingly lost in a passionate romance when they were caught by Princess, who opened the door to their room and started raging at them. ‘Crazy Grannies’ is written by Joy Elumelu and directed by Tope Alake as well as Peters.

It features several movie stars including Jimmy Odukoya, Buchi, Bayray Mcnwizu, Chinonso Arubayi, Mr Macaroni, Abazie Rosemary, Jay Rammal, Marvelous Dominion, Yemi Sikola, and Modella Gabriella. Peters has continued to pull his weight in the Nigerian movie landscape with several hit projects. He is better known for ‘Doll House’, his 2015 movie, and ‘Dream Job’, which was released earlier this year. He is also the creator and executive producer of ‘My Flatmates’, a popular comedy series.

