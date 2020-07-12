Ngozi Okonkwo finally goes home

E

xactly five weeks after her painful passage on Thursday, June 4, Ngozi Janice Okonkwo, the highly cerebral Chief Legal Officer of Oando Plc, has finally been laid to rest.

She was days ago committed to mother earth at a private cemetery in Ikoyi, Lagos.

In compliance with the current guidelines occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire funeral programme was made strictly a private affair with only members of the immediate family and very few close friends and associates in attendance.

Before she lost the battle to cancer at 45, Ngozi was said to have recovered and resumed at her duty post before relapsing.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc, Adewale Tinubu, in his tribute to Ngozi, described her as a wonderful soul who was ready for every goal-oriented endeavour. He further extolled her dedication and passion for her work.

She obtained a LLB (Hons) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1997 and BL from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos in 1999.

She was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association; honorary fellow of the Association of Fellows and Legal Scholars of the Centre for International Legal Studies, Austria; Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom and Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Nigeria.

Ngozi was survived by her husband, Chukwunenye Okonkwo, and their four children.

Like this: Like Loading...