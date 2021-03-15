Ngwuta: Lawyers mourn finest, incisive jurist

Lawyers have described the passage of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court a few weeks to his retirement from the Bench of the Supreme Court as a monumental loss to the judiciary following his various contributions to the development of law and legal jurisprudence. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep sadness at the sudden demise of Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta of the Supreme Court a few weeks to his retirement from the Bench.

The lawyers while speaking on Ngwuta’s passage at the weekend said it was a big loss to the judiciary as the third arm of government has lost one its finest, most incisive and brilliant Justices that knew the law.

A statement by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Mustapha, indicated that Justice Ngwuta died at about 2.30a.m. 7th March, 2021, just 23 days to his mandatory statutory retirement age of 70.

The statement reads: “He felt sick and was admitted in the last one week in the National Hospital, Abuja, but before he was moved to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday March 5, he tested negative to COVID-19 investigative test conducted on him. “Hon. Justice Ngwuta was due to retire from the Supreme Court Bench on attaining mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021.

His remains have been deposited in the National Hospital mortuary pending the arrangement for his burial.” Justice Ngwuta’s career The late Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta was born on 30th March, 1951 in Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local Government of Ebonyi State. He had his basic education in the Eastern part of Nigeria and got his LLB in the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), lle-ife in 1977 and BL at the Nigerian Law School in 1978.

He was deployed as the state counsel in charge, Ministry of Justice, Oturkpo, Benue State, during his National Youth Service Programme in August 1978 to October 1979. Ngwuta had his private legal practice at Abakaliki from July 1978 to October 1995 from where he was appointed a judge of the High Court, old Abia State, in October 1995.

In May 22, 2003, he was elevated to the Court of Appeal and was finally swornin as Justice of the Supreme Court in March 22, 2011. The deceased jurist received several awards such as Human Rights Awards by Human Rights Commission, Ebonyi State, on the World Human Right Day, December 2000, Kwame Nkrumah Leadership Award 2011/2012 by West African Students Union Parliament on 25th April, 2012, and Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) 2012.

DSS and Ngwuta In October 2016, the homes of Justice Ngwuta and eight other superior court judges were invaded by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in a midnight sting operation.

The late jurist was eventually arraigned on a 13-count charge of corruption and money laundering by the Federal Government before Justice John Tsoho of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He, however, denied the alleged offence and was granted bail in the sum of N100 million. In a judgement delivered in the case on March 23, 2018, Justice Tsoho held that the Federal Government failed to fulfill the condition precedent which is required before a serving judicial officer could be arrested or charged to court over corruption related offences.

According to him, the precedent was that any judicial officer accused of a wrong doing must first be reported to the National Judicial Council (NJC) before being charged to court. Justice Tsoho said the condition was not followed before the charges were filed against Ngwuta and as such proceedings so far conducted in the case remained null and void.

“The condition precedent to filing of the charge against the applicant (Ngwuta) was not fulfilled. Consequently, the jurisdiction of this court to try same was not properly invoked. Therefore, the proceedings taken so far herein are declared a nullity, the charge is struck out and the applicant discharged,” Tsoho ruled.

In a related development, Justice Ngwuta was also cleared of allegation of false declaration of assets by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on 16th May, 2018. Ngwuta was arraigned by the Federal Government in April 2017 on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged false and non-declaration of assets as a public officer. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail on self- recognizance.

In a ruling on the matter, Justice William .A. Atedze, upheld Ngwuta’s argument in paragraph 4.1 of his written address that as a serving judicial officer, he was under the management, control and discipline of the National Judicial Council (NJC). In quashing the charge, the judge further held that any allegation of official misconduct against a judicial officer will first have to be referred to the NJC to the exclusion of any other body, court or Tribunal.

Tinubu, lawyers speak A former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu and some senior lawyers have eulogised the erudition of the late Justice Sylvester Ngwuta while on the Bench of the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the former governor described Justice Ngwuta as an eminent and erudite jurist whose knowledge of the law and its application was peerless. He said: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of Nigeria’s most eminent and erudite jurists, Honourable Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta.

Justice Ngwuta was a fine gentleman, a caring husband and a devoted father. He was well respected among his colleagues at the bench and will surely be missed by his families at home, at the Bench and the Bar.

“In his time at the Bench, Justice Ngwuta earned a reputation as a first class jurist with a keen eye for detail and a deep, indeed peerless, knowl- edge of the law. Where others may have lost their way, Justice Ngwuta remained steadfast and calm in his analysis, producing a number of classical judgments, which will continue to be referred to in classrooms and courtrooms across the country long after his death and into the future.

“From humble beginnings, Justice Ngwuta rose to the zenith of his profession, distinguishing himself at every juncture. His legacy as a judge will be celebrated by present and future generations of legal luminaries for many years to come. As a man, Justice Ngwuta was a pillar of his community.

He was beloved and admired by those who followed him and his example undoubtedly served as an inspiration for the multitude of lawyers from eastern Nigeria who followed in his footsteps. “Justice Ngwuta has been a magnificent ambassadorforNigeria. Agreatman, hewill be missed by all who knew him and many who did not.

May his soul find rest in the bosomof theAlmighty.” Speaking in a similar version, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) said with Justice Ngwuta’s death, the judiciary has lost one of its finest.

He said: “Justice Ngwuta’s death particularly pains me because he did not live long to enjoy his upcoming retirement after God delivered him from the vampirous snares of his rampaging traducers that vainly attempted to bring him down.

He was later vindicated, exonerated and brought back to his Supreme Court Bench where he worked diligently till he breathed his last.

The judiciary has lost one its finest, one of its most incisive and brilliant Justices that knew the law. May his soul rest in perfect peace”. Another silk, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, described Justice Ngwuta’s death as unfortunate. “It is very unfortunate that Honourable Justice Ngwuta died a few weeks to his retirement.

He was an excellent Justice that traversed the judicial firmament like a colossus. May his valiant soul find repose in the bosom of His Lord,” he said. Mr. Kunle Adegoke (SAN) said the late jurist was one of the brightest stars that had ever graced the legal firmament. He said: “Death is the ultimate end.

It is unfortunate we lost the Honourable Justice Ngwuta a few weeks to His Lordship’s retirement from the apex court of Nigeria. His Lordship was one of the brightest stars that have ever graced the legal firmament. “Quite brilliant, upright and just,

The Honourable Justice Ngwuta gave his best to the course of justice. Despite the travails imposed by ill-advised activities of state, His Lordship remained undaunted and went ahead after the storm was over to give the best service on the Bench. May His Lordship join the Saints triumphant in eternal rest.”

To Dr. Fassy Yusuf, the passage of Justice Ngwuta was not only sad, but melancholic. Yusuf said: “The death of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court a few weeks to his retirement from the apex court is rather sad, indeed it is melancholic.

“It is unfortunate that he could not retire before his death. I think this goes to show that we need to put more emphasis on the medical status of our jurists.

While we pray that the Almighty God will grant his family the fortitude to bear this monumental loss, it is my submission that the judiciary must take further steps to look at the medical status of our jurists and other employees in the judiciary on a regular basis.”

