nngx
Business

NGX aids N305m share restitutions, recoveries

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

INVESTOR PROTECTION

Forty-nine claimants, who suffered pecuniary losses during the year, received N17.02 million compensation

 

 

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has said that it facilitated restitutions and recoveries of shares worth N305.11 million for investors in 2020.

 

According to documents obtained from the NGX, the action is in pursuant to its strategic focus on investor protection. Additionally, 49 claimants who suffered pecuniary losses during the year received N17.02 million in compensation.

 

 

The Group CEO, Mr. Oscar Onyema, noted that NGX Group would continue to encourage a collaborative approach to regulation and remains committed to providing a dynamic and robust regulatory framework for the benefit of all its stakeholders, through oversight by NGXREGCO.

 

He explained that as a market regulator, NGX had the task of ensuring that stakeholders uphold their obligations to the market and the investing public, whilst at the same time maintaining a regulatory framework that encourages and develops good practice to make it easy for these obligations to be met and for the market to thrive.

 

“In 2 0 2 0, we upgraded XWhistle, our web-basedd whistleblowing portal that empowers members of the public to report possible violations of the rules and regulations of the exchange and suspected fraudulent activity within the capital market.

 

“The upgraded portal affirms our commitment to upholding market integrity, protecting investors and building a world-class capital market that is fully digitised.

 

Onyema noted that to promote agility and digitisation in governance, risk management, and compliance areas of businesses, the NGX launched the SentryGRC platform.

 

“This platform enables organisations to pursue a systematic and organised approach to managing GRCrelated strategy and implementation, thereby creating an enabling environment for increasing efficiency and effectiveness alongside reducing costs.

 

“In addition, we launched X-PO, the first end-to-end online public offerings platform in Africa. X-PO is designed to enhance the efficiency of public offering subscription process and operational workflow to support Issuers in raising capital and enhance the reach of public offerings.

 

“NGX Group will continue to build better digital experiences for stakeholders across online platforms and will keep on positioning itself not only as a credible platform for raising capital but a hub for innovative financial solutions,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dangote Fertilizer to train farmers on agric practices

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dangote Fertilizer has promised to train farmers on better ways of farming to obtain bumper yields. This is as the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) have commended President/CE of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote for his contributions to the Nigerian economy. A representative of Dangote Fertilizer, Mr Ekene Obiefuna, in his […]
Business

Coronavirus spending pushes US 2020 fiscal year deficit to record $3.132trn  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. budget deficit hit a record $3.132 trillion during fiscal 2020, more than triple the 2019 shortfall due to massive coronavirus rescue spending, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday. The deficit more than doubled the previous record of $1.416 trillion in fiscal 2009, when the United States was battling a financial crisis, reports […]
Business

Nigerians stranded in Ghana should bring their investments home –Experts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the Federal Government expresses its determination to hold talks with the Ghanian authorities in order to resolve trade dispute between the two countries.   Some prominent Nigerians have called on the Nigerian traders stranded in the West African country on account of the closure of their shops, to relocate their businesses home to contribute […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica