NGX All-Share Index closes flat

Opening the week, Nigerian equities traded with mixed sentiments as the All- Share Index closed flat at 44,269.43 points.

Accordingly, the year-to-date (YTD) return was unchanged at 3.64%, while the market capitalization remained ₦24.11trn.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 51.63%. A total of 103.27m shares valued at ₦2.14bn were exchanged in 3,206 deals.

ZENITHBANK (+0.76%) led the volume chart with 15.13m units traded, while GEREGU (-3.42%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.20bn. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.89-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones.

LEARNAFRICA (-9.52%) topped sixteen (16) others on the laggard’s table, while CUTIX (+6.83%) led eight (8) others on the laggard’s log.

