NGX-All Share Index closes flat

The stock market, yesterday, closed on a flat note, as NGX All Share Index (ASI) closed at 37.857.24 basis points as investors remained on the sideline. The market breadth closed positive with 17 gainers against 13 losers. But, the All-Share Index depreciated by 0.65 basis points or 0.001 per cent to close at 37.857.24 index points as against 37,857.89 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities, which stood at N19.724 trillion the previous day, remained at N19.724 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of197 .27 million shares exchanged in 3,567 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 82.67 million shares exchanged by investors in 647 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Wema Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc). Also, the premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 33.89 million shares in 994 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, NCR Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.64 per cent to close at N2.73 per share while Wema Bank Plc followed with 9.46 per cent to close at 81 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa Nigeria Plc added 8.33 per cent to close at 39 kobo per share. On the flip side, Ikeja Hotels Plc led the losers by 9.09 per cent to close at N1.40 per share, while Custodian and Allied Plc shed 6.15 per cent to close at N6.10 per share. Japaul Gold Plc trailed with 5.66 per cent to close at 50 kobo per share.

