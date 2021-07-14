ngx NGX
Business

NGX-All Share Index closes flat

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The stock market, yesterday, closed on a flat note, as NGX All Share Index (ASI) closed at 37.857.24 basis points as investors remained on the sideline. The market breadth closed positive with 17 gainers against 13 losers. But, the All-Share Index depreciated by 0.65 basis points or 0.001 per cent to close at 37.857.24 index points as against 37,857.89 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities, which stood at N19.724 trillion the previous day, remained at N19.724 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of197 .27 million shares exchanged in 3,567 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 82.67 million shares exchanged by investors in 647 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Wema Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc). Also, the premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 33.89 million shares in 994 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, NCR Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.64 per cent to close at N2.73 per share while Wema Bank Plc followed with 9.46 per cent to close at 81 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa Nigeria Plc added 8.33 per cent to close at 39 kobo per share. On the flip side, Ikeja Hotels Plc led the losers by 9.09 per cent to close at N1.40 per share, while Custodian and Allied Plc shed 6.15 per cent to close at N6.10 per share. Japaul Gold Plc trailed with 5.66 per cent to close at 50 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS crisis triggers boom in agent banking business

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Agents of deposit money banks (DMBs) are experiencing a surge in demand for their services in the aftermath of the #EndSARS crisis, findings by New Telegraph show.   The #EndSARS crisis escalated on October 20, when security forces in Lagos opened fire on unarmed protesters, who had staged a sit-in for about two weeks at […]
Business

Customs drained by endless transformation

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

In the last 41 years, the Nigerian Customs Service has not achieved much despite the huge amount of money spent to improve its operations and personnel, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Despite the warnings by both the Senate and the House of Representatives committees, who held public hearings to investigate the reliability of Customs mordernistion contract, the […]
Business

Sigma Pensions launches non-interest RSA Fund VI

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sigma Pensions has become the first Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in the country to launch the Non-Interest Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Fund VI. The non-interest fund, which is Fund VI under the multi-fund structure created by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), is targeted at customers who choose to have their pension contributions invested in non-interest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica