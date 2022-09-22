NGX All-Share Index closes weak, down 5bps

Nigerian equities closed the trading session weaker as the All-Share index lost 0.05% to settle at 49,421.91 points. Losses in FBNH (-3.33%), ACCESSCORP (-1.20%) and WAPCO (-0.41%) offset buying interest in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.76%), STANBIC (+1.69%) and UBA (+1.38%). Consequently, the year-todate (YTD) return decreased to 15.70%, while the market capitalisation contracted by N12.62 billion to close at N26.66 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions decreasing by 75.35 per cent. A total of 51.88 million shares valued at N590.00m were exchanged in 2,981 deals. ZENITHBANK (+0.76%) led the volume and value charts with 6.3m units traded in deals worth N125.54 million. Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. ACADEMY (-9.78%) topped eleven (11) others on the laggard’s table, while UNITYBNK (+10.00%) led nine (9) others on the leader’s log

