NGX All-Share Index closes weak, down 5bps

Nigerian equities closed the trading session weaker as the All-Share index lost 0.05% to settle at 49,421.91 points. Losses in FBNH (-3.33%), ACCESSCORP (-1.20%) and WAPCO (-0.41%) offset buying interest in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.76%), STANBIC (+1.69%) and UBA (+1.38%). Consequently, the year-todate (YTD) return decreased to 15.70%, while the market capitalisation contracted by N12.62 billion to close at N26.66 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions decreasing by 75.35 per cent. A total of 51.88 million shares valued at N590.00m were exchanged in 2,981 deals. ZENITHBANK (+0.76%) led the volume and value charts with 6.3m units traded in deals worth N125.54 million. Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. ACADEMY (-9.78%) topped eleven (11) others on the laggard’s table, while UNITYBNK (+10.00%) led nine (9) others on the leader’s log
Related Articles
Transcorp Hotels names director
Transcorp Hotels Plc has appointed Ms. Bolanle Onagoruwa as an independent non-executive director. The hotel said in a ststement that it had notified the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) of the appointment. Onagoruwa has over 30 years of private and public sector professional experience covering commercial legal practice, with Bentley Edu and Co; legal counsel, Nigerian […]
Ecobank Nigeria pledges increased collaboration with CIBN
Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has pledged more support and collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). Speaking during a courtesy visit by the President and Council members of the institute to Ecobank Nigeria’s head office in Lagos, Akinwuntan restated that Ecobank would continue to contribute to the efforts of […]
DMO lists $1.25bn Eurobond on NGX, FMDQ
The Federal Government’s Eurobond has been listed both at Nigeria Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. The Debt Management Office (DMO) yesterday confirmed listing of 8. 375 per cent of $1. 250 billion on the Nigeria Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. The bond, which was issued in March 2022, will […]
