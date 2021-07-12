NGX All-Share Index closes week bearish by 0.57%

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed last week on the negative route as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.57 per cent and 0.62 per cent to close the week at 37,994.19 and N19.796 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX All-Share, NGX-Main Board, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Lotus II indices which depreciated by 0.57 per cent, 2.22 per cent, 0.32 per cent and 0.23 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.348 billion shares worth N12.140 billion in 21,581 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.021 billion shares valued at N14.145 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,565 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 892.212 million shares valued at N7.065 billion traded in 11,592 deals; thus contributing 66.20 per cent and 58.20 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 110.067 million shares worth N776.402 million in 744 deals. The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 100.008 million shares worth N216.504 million in 788 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Fidelity Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 310.779 million shares worth N3.166 billion in 3,289 deals, contributing 23.06 per cent and 26.08 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Forty-four equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 43 in the previous week.

Twenty two equities depreciated in price lower than 26 equities in the previous week, while 90 equities remained unchanged higher than 87 equities recorded in the previous week. A total of 34,123 units of ETPs valued at N784,264.64 were traded last week in 13 deals compared with a total of 13,050 units valued at N930,262.30 transacted the previous week in 17 deals.

A total of 147,590 units of bonds valued at N173.172 million were traded last week in 15 deals compared with a total of 61,298 units valued at N61.267 million transacted the previous week in 26 deals.

