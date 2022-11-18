Business

NGX All-Share Index declines by 0.09%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The bears, yesterday, dominated the domestic bourse as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.09 per cent to settle at 44,011.22 points. The market’s weak performance was primarily driven by sell-off in Tier-1 banks, ZENITHBANK (-2.29%), GTCO (-1.55%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.60%).

Nevertheless, the mar ket remains on track for another weekly loss. Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 3.03 per cent and the market capitalisation lost ₦21.37 billion to close at ₦23.97 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 70.36 per cent.

A total of 97.70 million shares valued at ₦847.88 million were exchanged in 2,980 deals.

T R A N S C O R P (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 10.65 million units traded while GTCO (-1.55%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦134.00 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.5- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. GUINNESS (-9.97%) topped 17 others on the laggard’s table, while UNILEVER (+10.00%) led 11 others on the gainer’s log.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AAAN picks director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has appointed Kemi Fabusoro as its new director. Fabusoro is a goal-oriented senior management executive with measurable track record in brand management, marketing and media strategy, digital excellence and team capability building.   She obtained a degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos and a postgraduate […]
Business

Meyer sustains loss on rising costs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Weak macro-economic environment and its multiplier effect on business operating environment is taking a toll on profit margin of Meyer Paints Plc. CHRIS UGWU writes      The marketing environment has continued to be turbulent in Nigeria, especially for the manufacturing sector due largely to the effect of international oil price, infrastructural challenges, multiple taxation […]

nngx
Business

NGX: 10 leading stockbroking firms generate N787bn in 10mths

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Ten leading stockbroking firms (investment and stockbroking) in the Nigerian stock market were responsible for about 51 percent of business dealings in the equities segment of the market in the first 10 months of the year ending December 31, 2021. The top stockbrokers as known in the stock exchange parlance crossed deals worth about N787billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica