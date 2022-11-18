NGX All-Share Index declines by 0.09%

The bears, yesterday, dominated the domestic bourse as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.09 per cent to settle at 44,011.22 points. The market’s weak performance was primarily driven by sell-off in Tier-1 banks, ZENITHBANK (-2.29%), GTCO (-1.55%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.60%).

Nevertheless, the mar ket remains on track for another weekly loss. Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 3.03 per cent and the market capitalisation lost ₦21.37 billion to close at ₦23.97 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 70.36 per cent.

A total of 97.70 million shares valued at ₦847.88 million were exchanged in 2,980 deals.

T R A N S C O R P (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 10.65 million units traded while GTCO (-1.55%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦134.00 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.5- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. GUINNESS (-9.97%) topped 17 others on the laggard’s table, while UNILEVER (+10.00%) led 11 others on the gainer’s log.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...