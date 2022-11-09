nngx
Business

NGX All-Share Index dips by 1.81%

Author Sunday Ojeme

Bearish sentiment drove the domestic bourse yesterday as the NGX All-Share Index closed 1.81 per cent lower – the biggest single day loss since October 19 – to settle at 43,466.93 points. Selloffs in DANGCEM (-8.33%) and MTNN (-2.04%) underpinned the market’s weak performance. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 1.76 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed ₦436.43 billion to close at ₦23.68 trillion.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up 16.97 per cent. A total of 249.91 million shares valued at ₦2.50 billion were exchanged in 3,283 deals. ACCESSCORP (+0.00%) led the volume and value charts with 128.73m units traded in deals worth ₦1.03 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.90-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. GUINNESS (-9.95%) topped 18 others on the laggard’s table, while UNITYBNK (+10.00%) led nine others on the laggard’s log.

 

Our Reporters

